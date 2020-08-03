State Should Seek CBI Probe into Sushant’s Death: Tejashwi Yadav
Tejashwi’s remarks come amid political tussle over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.
The Bihar government should demand CBI inquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, on Monday, 3 August.
According to ANI, Tejashwi Yadav asserted that the Bihar government is allowing the Bihar Police to get insulted.
“Centre & home ministry have all powers, they must intervene. This double-engine government should demand CBI inquiry and request home minister. It shouldn’t be politicised, we’re with his [Sushant Singh Rajput’s] family.”Tejashwi Yadav, according to ANI
Tejashwi’s remarks come amid political tussle over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, with various ministers from Maharashtra and Bihar making public statements about the investigation of the case.
While an FIR has been lodged against Rajput’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, in Patna, based on a complaint from Rajput’s family, investigations are ongoing by both Bihar and Mumbai police departments.
