Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Wins the Trophy
After the longest, and perhaps one of the most controversial seasons, the reality show, Bigg Boss 13, finally declared Sidharth Shukla the winner in grand finale episode today, 15 February.
The show’s other favourite to win, Asim Riaz came in second, while Shehnaz Gill came in third.
The finale started with the top 6 - Paras Chhabra, Sidharth, Asim, Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Rashami Desai. Paras took Rs 10 lakhs and quit the show. Next, Aarti and Rashami were evicted.
This season of Bigg Boss was the longest in the show’s history, with filming of a record 140 days. Sidharth will take home the grand prize of Rs 50 lakh, a lot more than what ‘Bigg Boss 12’ winner, Dipika Kakar received.
This season of Bigg Boss was laced with controversies, with contestants getting aggressive to the point of physically violent. Host and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan often lashed out at them for this reason.
The season was known Sidharth-Rashmi’s tumultuous relationship, Asim-Sidharth’s friendship and enmity, and Asim’s fighting spirit, among many other things.
Bigg Boss 13 is also one of the most successful seasons of the reality show. It premiered on 29 September and given a five-week extension. It is also the only season to get eight wildcard entries.
