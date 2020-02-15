Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Wins the Trophy

After the longest, and perhaps one of the most controversial seasons, the reality show, Bigg Boss 13, finally declared Sidharth Shukla the winner in grand finale episode today, 15 February.

The show’s other favourite to win, Asim Riaz came in second, while Shehnaz Gill came in third.

The finale started with the top 6 - Paras Chhabra, Sidharth, Asim, Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Rashami Desai. Paras took Rs 10 lakhs and quit the show. Next, Aarti and Rashami were evicted.