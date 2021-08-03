Bigg Boss OTT: Host Karan Johar Gives Intriguing Hints in Promo

Karan Johar will kick off Bigg Boss OTT on 8 August on Voot. For the first time, the audience will get an exclusive six weeks of the show before its television release. Karan Johar, who will host the OTT version, shared the show’s promo on social media. Salman Khan will return as the host for Bigg Boss 15 when it shifts to TV on Colors.

In the clip, Karan can be seen pitching costumes and tasks for the contestants, which is greeted with shock from others. This season has been introduced as being ‘bolder and crazier’ than the previous ones. Karan also revealed that the audience will decide the punishments for the contestants this time. The audience will also have access to a 24/7 live feed from the house.