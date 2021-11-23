'Bigg Boss' Fame Arshi Khan Meets With Accident in Delhi, Hospitalised
Arshi Khan was shooting in Delhi when the accident took place.
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Arshi Khan, who was shooting in Delhi, met with a car accident, as per a report by The Times of India. Arshi was hospitalised. A source told ETimes TV, "Arshi was in the car when the accident took place near Malviya Nagar, Shivalik road in Delhi. The details are not known yet. The actor was hospitalised".
Arshi's family confirmed the news of the accident to the publication.
Arshi has been learning wrestling for a while. Speaking about it she had told ETimes, "I am feeling very proud about myself. I am learning the sport with utmost dedication. I wish to compete at an international level and highlight that there shouldn't be any discrimination on the basis of gender in today's time".
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.