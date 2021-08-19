My Roots Are in Afghanistan But I am an Indian Citizen: Arshi Khan
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Arshi Khan says she is terrified of women in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover.
Former Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan has spoken up about being targeted and trolled about her citizenship. Speaking to The Times of India, Arshi said that she was born in Afghanistan but she is an Indian citizen. Arshi added that she has lost out on work because people misunderstood her to be a Pakistani citizen living in India.
I have a hard time when people unnecessarily target and troll me and raise questions about my citizenship. They misunderstand me to be a citizen of Pakistan who is living in India. For this confusion I have suffered on my work front too. I want to make it clear that I am an Indian in every way. I own all Indian government approved identity cards. I am not from Pakistan, but very much from India."Arshi Khan, Actor
Arshi added, "I am an Afghani Pathan. My grandfather had migrated from Afghanistan and was a jailor in Bhopal. My roots are in Afghanistan, but I am an Indian citizen".
Some time back, Arshi had also spoken about the Taliban taking over Afghanistan. She said her friends and relatives are still in the country and she is very disturbed. "Now that the Taliban's rule comes into force I am very worried about the women in Afghanistan. I am really scared. I was born in Afghanistan and the very thought that I could have been one of them is making me scream out of fear".
