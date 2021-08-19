My Roots Are in Afghanistan But I am an Indian Citizen: Arshi Khan

Arshi added, "I am an Afghani Pathan. My grandfather had migrated from Afghanistan and was a jailor in Bhopal. My roots are in Afghanistan, but I am an Indian citizen".

Some time back, Arshi had also spoken about the Taliban taking over Afghanistan. She said her friends and relatives are still in the country and she is very disturbed. "Now that the Taliban's rule comes into force I am very worried about the women in Afghanistan. I am really scared. I was born in Afghanistan and the very thought that I could have been one of them is making me scream out of fear".