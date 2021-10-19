Yuvika Chaudhary Arrested For Using Casteist Slur; Granted Interim Bail
Yuvika Chaudhary was booked under the SC/ST Act over a casteist remark used in her video.
Bigg Boss 9 contestant Yuvika Chaudhary was arrested on Monday, 18 October, over a casteist slur in a video she posted on YouTube, as per a report by ANI. Yuvika, who was booked under the SC/ST Act, was later granted interim bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the report adds.
“My client has joined the investigation as per the guidelines given by the High Court and she is on interim bail now (in a case of alleged offensive remarks against Scheduled Castes on a social media platform),” Ashok Bishnoi, the lawyer representing Yuvika, was quoted as saying by ANI.
In May, Dalit rights activist Rajat Kalsan filed an FIR against Yuvika, alleging that the actor made some derogatory and objectionable remarks about the Scheduled Caste community in the video, a copy of which he handed over to the police.
Yuvika had uploaded a video on YouTube where she was seen talking about her appearance during a vlog. "Why do I always dress like a bh*ngi when I am shooting vlogs?", she had said.
Following this, there was a huge outrage on social media, and #ArrestYuvikaChaudhary started trending on Twitter. After the backlash, Yuvika had apologised for the remark, stating that she did not know the meaning of the word.
