Haryana Police Books Yuvika Chaudhary Over Casteist Slur in Video

An FIR has been registered against actor Yuvika Chaudhary by Haryana Police over a casteist slur in a video she posted on YouTube, as per a report by PTI. Yuvika has been booked under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Friday, officials have been quoted as saying.

In his complaint, Dalit rights activist Rajat Kalsan alleged that the actor made some derogatory and objectionable remarks about the Scheduled Caste community in the video, a copy of which he handed over to the police. The complaint was made to Hansi Superintendent of Police Nikita Ahlawat on 26 May in this regard, the police told PTI on Saturday.