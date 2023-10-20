Bigg Boss 17: Priyanka Chopra Sends Best Wishes to Cousin Mannara Chopra

Global superstar Priyanka Chopra posted a throwback photo with cousin Mannara Chopra, as she wished her all the best for participating in Bigg Boss 17. In the photo, Priyanka can be seen wearing her Miss World 2000 crown while hugging Mannara..
Priyanka can be seen dressed in a lovely white outfit while Mannara looks picture perfect in black. Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, “Throwback to little @memannara Good Luck little one,” followed by a red heart, folded hands, and flexed biceps Emoji.
Mannara Chopra works mostly in South films and is reportedly Priyanka’s paternal cousin. Mannara’s mother, Kamini Chopra Handa, is the sister of Priyanka’s father.
Meanwhile, Priyanka will appear with John Cena and Idris Elba in the upcoming project Heads Of State, which was announced in April 2023. Ilya Naishuller is directing the action thriller.
