ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Bigg Boss 17: Priyanka Chopra Sends Best Wishes to Cousin Mannara Chopra

Priyanka Chopra shared a throwback photo as well.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Bigg Boss 17: Priyanka Chopra Sends Best Wishes to Cousin Mannara Chopra
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Global superstar Priyanka Chopra posted a throwback photo with cousin Mannara Chopra, as she wished her all the best for participating in Bigg Boss 17. In the photo, Priyanka can be seen wearing her Miss World 2000 crown while hugging Mannara.. 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Priyanka can be seen dressed in a lovely white outfit while Mannara looks picture perfect in black. Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, “Throwback to little @memannara Good Luck little one,” followed by a red heart, folded hands, and flexed biceps Emoji.

Mannara Chopra works mostly in South films and is reportedly Priyanka’s paternal cousin. Mannara’s mother, Kamini Chopra Handa, is the sister of Priyanka’s father. 

Meanwhile, Priyanka will appear with John Cena and Idris Elba in the upcoming project Heads Of State, which was announced in April 2023. Ilya Naishuller is directing the action thriller.

Also Read

'Picture Perfect': Priyanka Chopra Wishes Newly-Wed Parineeti & Raghav Chadha

'Picture Perfect': Priyanka Chopra Wishes Newly-Wed Parineeti & Raghav Chadha

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Bigg Boss 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×