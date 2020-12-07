Asked Sohail Khan for Help Because I Had No Work: Rakhi Sawant
Former Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant on why she chose to participate in the show again.
Some time back, The Quint had reported that Salman Khan's announcement of Bigg Boss 14 coming to an end was just a gimmick, and that the show is nowhere close to it's finale. In the latest episode we saw a few former Bigg Boss contestants enter the house. Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Manu Punjabi, Rahul Mahajana and Rakhi Sawant will be competing with the current housemates for the trophy.
The Quint spoke to Rakhi Sawant, who was one of the contestants in the first season, about getting a second chance to be part of the show. She said there is only one reason for her to go inside the Bigg Boss house again.
"I have agreed to be part of 'Bigg Boss' this time only because my career had gone completely downhill and I need a push. That is why I want to be part of the show, and I hope Bollywood will consider me again. I also hope I can bounce back and stand on my feet. 'Bigg Boss' made be a star earlier and I am hoping the same happens one more time".Rakhi Sawant, Ex Bigg Boss contestant
Rakhi also revealed that her CA cheated on her and took all the money, leaving her almost bankrupt. She said she has no shame in asking for work.
"I called Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan, requesting him to put me in 'Bigg Boss' so that I can kickstart my career once again. I told him, 'I don't want to get into depression. I want to work in television, films everywhere. And if you give me one chance to be a part of 'Bigg Boss' I promise to prove that I am a good entertainer'. So Sohail bhai spoke to Salman".Rakhi Sawant, Ex Bigg Boss contestant
She continued, "I want to thank Sohail bhai a million times for getting across my message to Salman Khan".
When asked about the difference between Season 1 and Season 14, Rakhi said that no one knew what they were supposed to do in the first season because the concept was so fresh.
"We were very confused as to which side of our personality we should reveal and which one we shouldn't. We were scared then, but now things are different. Bigg Boss has given full liberty to be whoever we want to be".Rakhi Sawant, Ex Bigg Boss contestant
