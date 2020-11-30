Is Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14 Finale Announcement Just a Gimmick?

According to an inside source, the announcement made by Salman that the Bigg Boss finale will be held next week is just a gimmick. We already have one confirmed contestant who will be on the show till it enters its grand finale in February. News is that the reality show’s TRPs haven’t been as high as they were expected to be and that Bigg Boss 14 is not even making it to the top 5 shows of the week on entertainment channels. The show premiered on a Saturday, 3rd Oct and it got a 2.0 TRP, which is comparatively lower than the TRP of Bigg Boss 13 premiere, which touched 2.8. However, with 2.0 rating Bigg Boss 14 became one of the top 5 shows that week. But, post that its TRP only kept dropping. While on weekdays the reality show struggles to touch 1.2, Weekend Ka Vaar gets up to 1.5. In this context, Salman Khan’s declaration that Bigg Boss will end sooner than expected looks like a strategy to get the show back in people’s mind space.

With Pavitra Punia getting eliminated there are only seven people left inside the Bigg Boss house out of which Rubina is already confirmed to be a finalist. In the coming weekend we will see a few ex-Bigg Boss contestants such as Arshi Khan, Kashmera Shah, Vikas Gupta, Rakhi Sawant and Rahul Mahajan entering the house as challengers.