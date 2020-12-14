Sidharth Shukla Accused of Drunk Driving; Actor Reacts
A video shows a man accusing Sidharth Shukla of drunk driving.
A video that has gone viral shows TV actor Sidharth Shukla engaging in a heated argument with a man on the road. The incident took place in Mumbai on Sunday, a night after Shukla's birthday.
While the man accuses the Bigg Boss 13 winner of drunk driving, Sidharth Shukla claims that he has been threatened by goons armed with knives.
The man filming the video can be heard saying, "This is Sidharth Shukla. He is drunk driving". The person also claims that the actor hit someone with his car. "Aapne bewajah gareeb ko mare na sir? Abhi baat kyon palat rahe ho? Abhi baat mat palto (You have hit a poor person without any reason, isn't it sir? Why are you changing the topic now? Don't change the topic", the man says.
To which Sidharth replies, "Usne mujhe chaku dikhaya (He threatened me with a knife)".
The actor had reportedly complained to the police, who nabbed the accused.
Sidharth Shukla celebrated his 40th birthday on Saturday. Social media was flooded with wishes from fans.
(With inputs from IANS)
