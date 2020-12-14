Sidharth Shukla Accused of Drunk Driving; Actor Reacts

The man filming the video can be heard saying, "This is Sidharth Shukla. He is drunk driving". The person also claims that the actor hit someone with his car. "Aapne bewajah gareeb ko mare na sir? Abhi baat kyon palat rahe ho? Abhi baat mat palto (You have hit a poor person without any reason, isn't it sir? Why are you changing the topic now? Don't change the topic", the man says.

To which Sidharth replies, "Usne mujhe chaku dikhaya (He threatened me with a knife)".

The actor had reportedly complained to the police, who nabbed the accused.