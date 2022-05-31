'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Crosses the 100 Crore Mark; Kartik, Tabu & Others Celebrate

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has crossed the 100 crore mark at the box office. The Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan starrer is now eyeing the 150 crore mark. Considering the success of the film the makers were quick to throw a celebratory bash on Monday.

Kartik, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Amar Upadhyay and Sanjay Mishra, attended the party. Kiara had to give this party a miss as she was busy promoting Jugjugg Jeeyo.