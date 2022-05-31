'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Crosses the 100 Crore Mark; Kartik, Tabu & Others Celebrate
The film is now eyeing the 150 crore mark.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has crossed the 100 crore mark at the box office. The Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan starrer is now eyeing the 150 crore mark. Considering the success of the film the makers were quick to throw a celebratory bash on Monday.
Kartik, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Amar Upadhyay and Sanjay Mishra, attended the party. Kiara had to give this party a miss as she was busy promoting Jugjugg Jeeyo.
Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in an all-black outfit.
Tabu also looked stunning in a black and white ensemble.
The director of the film, Anees Bazmee, was also present.
Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh and others were also spotted at the party.
Rajpal Yadav was also present.
The entire team of the film were all smiles during the bash.
Milind Gunaji, who plays the role of Thakur Vijender Singh, also attended the party.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel to Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja's film with the same name. It was also a horror-comedy that garnered huge box office success back in the day.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.