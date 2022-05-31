ADVERTISEMENT

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Crosses the 100 Crore Mark; Kartik, Tabu & Others Celebrate

The film is now eyeing the 150 crore mark.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has crossed the 100 crore mark at the box office. The Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan starrer is now eyeing the 150 crore mark. Considering the success of the film the makers were quick to throw a celebratory bash on Monday.

Kartik, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Amar Upadhyay and Sanjay Mishra, attended the party. Kiara had to give this party a miss as she was busy promoting Jugjugg Jeeyo.

Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in an all-black outfit.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Crosses the 100 Crore Mark; Kartik, Tabu & Others Celebrate

(Photo Courtesy:Viral Bhayani )

Tabu also looked stunning in a black and white ensemble.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Crosses the 100 Crore Mark; Kartik, Tabu & Others Celebrate

(Photo Courtesy:Viral Bhayani )

The director of the film, Anees Bazmee, was also present.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Crosses the 100 Crore Mark; Kartik, Tabu & Others Celebrate

(Photo Courtesy:Viral Bhayani )

Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh and others were also spotted at the party.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Crosses the 100 Crore Mark; Kartik, Tabu & Others Celebrate

(Photo Courtesy:Viral Bhayani )

Rajpal Yadav was also present.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Crosses the 100 Crore Mark; Kartik, Tabu & Others Celebrate

(Photo Courtesy:Viral Bhayani )

The entire team of the film were all smiles during the bash.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Crosses the 100 Crore Mark; Kartik, Tabu & Others Celebrate

(Photo Courtesy:Viral Bhayani )

Milind Gunaji, who plays the role of Thakur Vijender Singh, also attended the party.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Crosses the 100 Crore Mark; Kartik, Tabu & Others Celebrate

(Photo Courtesy:Viral Bhayani )

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel to Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja's film with the same name. It was also a horror-comedy that garnered huge box office success back in the day.

