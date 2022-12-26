ADVERTISEMENT

'Best Time Of The Year': Alia Bhatt Shares Pics From Her Christmas Celebrations

Alia and Ranbir also attended the annual Christmas lunch at Kapoor house.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share how she celebrated Christmas. She posted cute pictures of her family and friends on 26 December 2022. She looked stunning in red while posing with her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor and her family.

She captioned the post: "It’s the best time of year .. with the best people in the world merry merry always from my family to yours"

Here's a look at her post:

Alia celebrated Chirstmas this year with her close friends and family. She celebrated Christmas with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Moreover, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor got together for the annual Christmas lunch at the Kapoor house.

Soni Razdan also posted a few pictures with her daughters on Instagram. "It’s a holly jolly Christmas. Also a great time to get these two together at one time at home", she wrote.

Check out the picture here:

