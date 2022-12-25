Pics: Alia, Ranbir, Suhana, Agastya Get Together for the Grand Kapoor Xmas Lunch

After celebrating with Soni Razdan and her sister Shaheen Bhatt, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor got together for the annual Christmas lunch at the Kapoor house. In the pictures, Ranbir is looking dashing in a black t-shirt paired with denim jeans and a mustard blazer. Alia looks beautiful in a floral dress. Karisma and her children, Neetu, Randhir Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Shweta Bachchan were all part of the gathering.