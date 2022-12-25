ADVERTISEMENT
Pics: Alia, Ranbir, Suhana, Agastya Get Together for the Grand Kapoor Xmas Lunch
Suhana Khan, Shweta Bachchan joined the Kapoor Christmas lunch along with Ranbir, Alia, Neetu Kapoor.
After celebrating with Soni Razdan and her sister Shaheen Bhatt, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor got together for the annual Christmas lunch at the Kapoor house. In the pictures, Ranbir is looking dashing in a black t-shirt paired with denim jeans and a mustard blazer. Alia looks beautiful in a floral dress. Karisma and her children, Neetu, Randhir Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Shweta Bachchan were all part of the gathering.
Topics: Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Suhana Khan
