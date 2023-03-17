Ben Affleck Explains Why He May Have Looked Miserable at the Grammys
Ben Affleck also reveals what he and his wife Jennifer Lopez whispered to each other on camera.
Actor-director Ben Affleck in a recent interview addressed all the memes that he and his wife Jennifer Lopez's 2023 Grammys appearance produced. The Gone Girl actor opened up about what he told his wife while they were on camera and how he in reality he had a good time at the award ceremony despite what the viral memes claimed.
He told The Hollywood Reporter, "No. I had a good time at the Grammys. My wife was going, and I thought, 'Well, there'll be good music. It might be fun.' At movie award shows, it's speeches and, like, sound-mixing webinars. But I thought this would be fun."
In the same interview he opened up about what actually went on when he spoke to his wife,
"I saw (Trevor Noah approach) and I was like, 'Oh, God.' They were framing us in this shot, but I didn't know they were rolling," Affleck told THR. "I leaned into her and I was like, 'As soon they start rolling, I'm going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor.' She goes, 'You better fucking not leave.' That's a husband-and-wife thing."Ben Affleck, Actor
The actor also spoke about how he didn't know all the performers at the event, he said: "I mean, some of it is, I'm like, 'All right, who is this act?' Like, I don't keep up. My wife does, obviously. And yeah, it is your wife's work event."
Affleck will next be seen in Air.
