Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Tie the Knot in Las Vegas

Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck have tied the knot in Las Vegas in a ‘small ceremony’. Lopez and Affleck had earlier been engaged in 2002 but had parted ways. They then got engaged again in April 2022.

JLo’s hair stylist and friend Chris Appletown shared a glimpse of the singer’s bridal ensemble with the caption, “last minute feelings before the wedding…” Talking about the dress, Lopez says in the video, “I've been saving it, saving it, saving it and now I'm finally wearing it...on my wedding day.”