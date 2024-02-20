'How Beautiful': Alia, Sonam React to the Birth of Anushka & Virat's Baby Boy

In matching social media posts, Anushka and Virat wrote: "With abundant happiness and hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love and gratitude, Virat and Anushka."

From Alia Bhatt to Sonam Kapoor, many reacted to the news. They took to the comment section to congratulate the happy couple.

Sonam Kapoor simply said, "Congratulations"