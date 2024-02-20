ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'How Beautiful': Alia, Sonam React to the Birth of Anushka & Virat's Baby Boy

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Akaay, born on 15th February.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Akaay, born on 15th February. The couple shared the happy news on Instagram on Tuesday, 20 February, and requested privacy during this special time.

In matching social media posts, Anushka and Virat wrote: "With abundant happiness and hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love and gratitude, Virat and Anushka."

From Alia Bhatt to Sonam Kapoor, many reacted to the news. They took to the comment section to congratulate the happy couple.

Sonam Kapoor simply said, "Congratulations"

While Farhan wrote, "Congratulations and a happy birthday to the little man"

Dia Mirza wrote, "All our love and blessings."

Here are some other reactions from Alia Bhatt and Kajal Agarwal.

