'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' Fame Sahdev Dirdo Injured in Road Accident; Critical

Sahdev Dirdo, the kid behind the viral 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' video met with a road accident in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, 28 December. An India Today report states that Sahdev was on his way to his village on a motorcycle with his father when the accident occurred. He fell off the motorcycle and sustained injuries.

As per reports, Sahdev was brought to the district hospital. After receiving first aid, he was shifted to Medical College in Jagdalpur and is currently undergoing treatment. Sahdev has reportedly suffered head injuries and is critical.

Sukma Collector Vineet Nandanwar and Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma reached the district hospital to enquire after the kid. Directed by the SP, ASP Chandel discussed the case with a neurologist in Jagdalpur.