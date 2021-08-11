'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' Fame Sahdev Dirdo & Badshah Present New Take on The Song

"When he met me for the first time, he brought me a gift from his village. Its one of the most precious things i have. I wish you all the best for your future Sahdev. And we will make sure ye bachpan ka pyaar duniya kabhi bhool na paye. (We will make sure nobody forgets this child ‘childhood love’),” Badshah wrote in the caption.

The music was originally created by Mayur Naditya and the new version has been composed by Hiten, and written by Badshah. The music video features Badshah, Sahdev Dirdo, Aastha Gill, and Rico.

The original song ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ was sung by Kamlesh Barot and written by PP Bariya.

Talking about the new release, Badshah told ANI, "Astha, Rico, and I are extremely excited to present the biggest hero amongst us, Sahdev. It's endearing to watch and present Sahdev on this music video, and I hope the song receives the same love as the teaser on my Instagram reels."