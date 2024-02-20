Babita Phogat Attends 'Dangal' Actor Suhani Bhatnagar's Prayer Meet

Aamir Khan's production house was the first to disclose the news, the note read, "We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani." It added, "Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace."

Her family revealed on Saturday that she was suffering from Dermatomyositis, a rare inflammatory disease that causes skin rash and muscle weakness.