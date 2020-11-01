You're My Lover, Best Friend: Ayushmann to Tahira on Anniversary
Ayushmann and Tahira have been married for 12 years.
On 1 November, Ayushmann Khurrana took to social media to wish his wife Tahira Kashyap on their wedding anniversary. Both of them have been married for 12 years. They have two children.
Ayushmann posted an adorable photo with the caption, "Celebrating 125 years of togetherness. May be more. Coz I know that I know you from centuries and time immemorial. This bond can’t be limited to this lifetime. You’re my companion, lover, personal stand up comedian, life coach and above all my best friend. I want to grow old with you. I know it’ll be a lot of fun. Sigh. Happy anniversary."
Tahira shared the same photo with the caption,"And I don’t lie. That’s the only way he picks me up! Gunny bag ‘aaloo ki bori’ style! But this is the love I love, perhaps picking on your brains @ayushmannk is easier this way than being cradled and carried in your lap (a failed suhaag raat moment for us) To more ingenuity to many more such rides😉 umm❤️ #happyanniversary"
In September, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana was featured on TIME magazine's list of '100 Most Influential People of 2020.'
Deepika Padukone had penned a note for Ayushmann in the magazine, praising his hard work and lauding the actor for daring to dream. Deepika wrote about how in a place where male characters in films often fall prey to stereotypical masculinity, Ayushmann has "successfully and convincingly transformed into characters who challenge those very stereotypes."
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.