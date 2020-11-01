You're My Lover, Best Friend: Ayushmann to Tahira on Anniversary

On 1 November, Ayushmann Khurrana took to social media to wish his wife Tahira Kashyap on their wedding anniversary. Both of them have been married for 12 years. They have two children.

Ayushmann posted an adorable photo with the caption, "Celebrating 125 years of togetherness. May be more. Coz I know that I know you from centuries and time immemorial. This bond can’t be limited to this lifetime. You’re my companion, lover, personal stand up comedian, life coach and above all my best friend. I want to grow old with you. I know it’ll be a lot of fun. Sigh. Happy anniversary."