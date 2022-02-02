Anubhav Sinha’s Ayushmann Khurrana-Starrer ‘Anek’ Gets Release Date
Anubhav Sinha and Ayushmann Khurrana have earlier worked together in 'Article 15'.
Anubhav Sinha’s political thriller Anek, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, is now scheduled to release on 13 May. The film was earlier set to release in March but was postponed due to the COVID pandemic.
Khurrana shared a new poster with the caption, “It takes just ONE to make a difference. Time to unite as Ek! Jeetega Kaun? Hindustan! #Anek IN CINEMAS 13.05.2022.”
While details about the film are still under wraps, the film has been filmed in the North East and is reportedly Sinha’s most ambitious project so far. Sinha and Khurrana have earlier worked together for Article 15.
Anek has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha under the banners T-Series and Benaras Mediaworks.
Talking about his film, Anubhav Sinha said in a statement, “Anek is based on a subject that concerns our country at a deep rooted level. The film is set in a certain social context and aims to celebrate the diversity of our nation. It was an incredibly difficult film to make."
He added, "We shot it in locales hard to navigate and in times that were the most difficult. But the film feels like a triumph of our spirit and I am so proud of what we’ve created.”
Bhushan Kumar said in a statement, “Anek is a celebration of diversity and an important subject that needs to be brought into the limelight. That’s what made me want to be a part of it. This is a new benchmark Anubhav is setting for the industry by telling such a passionate story.”
In February 2021, Ayushmann Khurrana had shared the first look of his character Joshua from Anek with the caption, “Excited to be collaborating with Anubhav Sinha sir. Again. #ANEK. Here's presenting my look as Joshua produced by @anubhavsinhaa and #BhushanKumar.”
