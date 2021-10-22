Ayushmann Khurrana Announces Release Date of Anubhav Sinha Directorial Anek

Anek is a socio-political thriller shot in North East India, and is the second time Ayushmann is working with director Anubhav Sinha. The duo had earlier teamed up for the 2019 film Article 15.

Ayushmann had shared his look in the film as the character Joshua in February. He shared a picture with Sinha and wrote, “Excited to be collaborating with Anubhav Sinha sir. Again. #ANEK. Here's presenting my look as Joshua produced by @anubhavsinhaa and #BhushanKumar.”