Ayushmann Khurrana Announces Release Date of Anubhav Sinha Directorial Anek
Ayushmann Khurrana announced that Anek will release on 31 March 2022.
Ayushmann Khurrana took to social media to announce that his film Anek will release on 31 March 2022. Ayushmann shared a still from the film and wrote that he believes the film will “usher in a different language of cinema.”
He wrote, “Thrilled to reunite with @anubhavsinhaa for a character that pushed me out of my comfort zone & with #BhushanKumar as a support system, #Anek will usher in a different language of cinema. Mark the date for this socio-political thriller: 31.03.2022.”
Anek is a socio-political thriller shot in North East India, and is the second time Ayushmann is working with director Anubhav Sinha. The duo had earlier teamed up for the 2019 film Article 15.
Ayushmann had shared his look in the film as the character Joshua in February. He shared a picture with Sinha and wrote, “Excited to be collaborating with Anubhav Sinha sir. Again. #ANEK. Here's presenting my look as Joshua produced by @anubhavsinhaa and #BhushanKumar.”
The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar under T-Series and Anubhav Sinha under Benaras Media Works.
Khurrana also stars in Abhishek Kapoor’s next film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Vaani Kapoor. He is also a part of the film Doctor G opposite Rakul Preet Singh. The film is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and produced by Junglee Pictures.
