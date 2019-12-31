Ayushmann’s Daughter & PC Shake a Leg at Jonas Brothers’ Concert
Ayushmann Khurrana is currently enjoying his vacation in the Bahamas with his family. His daughter Varushka attended her first concert on Saturday night, and guess who she shook a leg with - Priyanka Chopra! It was the Jonas Brothers’ concert, and mommy Tahira Kashyap Khurrana couldn’t stop making a video seeing her daughter groove with PeeCee as Nick belts out a song.
Ayushmann took to his Instagram story to share some videos. “Our daughter’s first concert that too with the lovely @priyankachopra. Jonas brothers in Nassau (Bahamas),” he captioned one of them.
Ayushmann has been sharing a lot of videos on social media. The actor and his wife shared glimpses of them sporting cornrows in their hair.
Ayushmann shared a selfie video of him sporting braids, with a ceiling fan in the background. He wrote, “I’ve gotta Bahamian fan. Ok.” Tahira posted a picture of her and Varushka’s cornrows and wrote, “The callous sand in our braids, and the vastness of the ocean in our eyes... we are all geared up for 2020 where our aim is just to be happy #newyear #2020 #women #letthistribethrive #nofilter.”
