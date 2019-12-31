Ayushmann’s Daughter & PC Shake a Leg at Jonas Brothers’ Concert

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently enjoying his vacation in the Bahamas with his family. His daughter Varushka attended her first concert on Saturday night, and guess who she shook a leg with - Priyanka Chopra! It was the Jonas Brothers’ concert, and mommy Tahira Kashyap Khurrana couldn’t stop making a video seeing her daughter groove with PeeCee as Nick belts out a song.

Ayushmann took to his Instagram story to share some videos. “Our daughter’s first concert that too with the lovely @priyankachopra. Jonas brothers in Nassau (Bahamas),” he captioned one of them.