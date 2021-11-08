'Incited Mayhem': Lawsuit Filed Against Travis & Drake After Astroworld Tragedy

A crowd attendee, Kristian Paredes, who was “severely injured” at the concert on 5 November filed the complaint. Paredes is also suing the organisers Live Nation and the concert venue. Paredes said in the complaint that he “felt an immediate push” after Scott got on stage, Agence France-Presse reported.

The suit further stated, “The crowd became chaotic and a stampede began. Many begged security guards hired by Live Nation Entertainment for help, but were ignored." The suit also claimed that Scott “incited mayhem and chaos at prior events” and that the “defendants knew or should have known of (the rapper’s) prior conduct.”

The suit also stated that Drake “helped incite the crowd even though he knew of Travis Scott's prior conduct.”

The complainant is 23-year-old concertgoer Kristian Paredes, who was one of those "severely injured" at the concert on the night of November 5. Around 50,000 people were in the audience at Houston's NRG Park when the crowd started pushing toward the stage as Scott was performing, triggering chaotic scenes.

Advocate Ben Crump Files Lawsuit Against Scott & Drake

Advocate Ben Crump also announced that he has filed a suit against the rappers on behalf of Noah Gutierrez, another concertgoer who described the incident as a “scene of chaos and desperation.” Crump is a civil rights attorney who has handled cases like those of victims of police violence, namely George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Crump and his co-counsel Bob Hilliard said in a statement, “We are hearing horrific accounts of the terror and helplessness people experienced -- the horror of a crushing crowd and the awful trauma of watching people die while trying unsuccessfully to save them. We urge others who suffered physical or emotional injury or witnessed the events of that day to contact us,” according to Agence France-Presse.