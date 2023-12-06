Join Us On:
#AskSRK: Here's What SRK Said About Suhana Khan's Debut In 'The Archies'

Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Dunki' will release on 21 December.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of his film Dunki. Meanwhile, his daughter Suhana Khan is also going to debut with The Archies. Ahead of the release of the film, a grand premiere was held in Mumbai which coincided with the release of the trailer of his drama comedy film.

To celebrate the happy coincidence SRK held a question and answer session on X.

He got candid about his thoughts on his Punjabi accent, "Not too many I don’t speak it too well so have left that part to @taapsee and #Vicky they are brilliant."

Here's what SRK said about Suhana Khan and The Archies. He said, "It’s lovely to see your children grown up and starting to work hard."

He also shared what he was telling Kajol in the photo. He said, "I was telling her I am home admiring Christmas don’t forget to send my gifts!!! She always does but I wanted some expensive one this year!!"

Here are some other tweets:

Topics:  SRK   The Archies 

