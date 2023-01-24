AskSRK: Here's What Shah Rukh Khan's All-Time Favourite Song Is
Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles.
Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan will hit theatres on 25 January 2023. The Bollywood superstar took to Twitter to talk about the same – he interacted with his fans about the potential success of the film, his anticipation for what awaits him, his favourite song and how grateful he is for the support of fellow actors like Ajay Devgn.
Shah Rukh shared his favourite song of all time. He said it was 'Fast Cars' by Tracy Chapman, also writing that his younger son plays it all the time.
Shah Rukh also opened up about Ajay's support in response to a fan's tweet, he said, "Ajay has been a pillar of support and love to me and my family for years. He is a wonderful actor and beautiful human being. Strong and silent.
The actor also spoke about where his fans can meet him, he said, "I am wanderer I travel everywhere…one day, some place we will meet I am sure."
One fan said, "Pathaan will be my first movie in theatre, so so excited." To which SRK replied, "Oh wow the first time is always the best. Welcome to the movies."
King Khan also gave a hilarious response to a man who wanted to take his wife for their first honeymoon before watching Pathaan, he said, "Beta ek hafta ho gaya abhi tak honeymoon nahi kiya!!! Now go see #Pathaan with wife and do honeymoon later…"
Shah Rukh had nothing but the best to say about Indian national cricket captain, Rohit Sharma, "Rohit is all grace and brilliant. Have shared some really sweet personal moments with him. One line about our Indian captain Rohit sharma."
Shah Rukh also had a funny response to those who wanted him to post gym photos, "I get so tired after working out the last thing on my mind is taking a picture!! Vanity doesn’t have any muscle strength left!!"
And lastly, his hilarious quip on how to take care of ones long hair.
The film marks the comeback of the Bollywood star after a hiatus of over four years. The Dunki-actor will be seen as an action hero after a long time. The espionage-thriller also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.
