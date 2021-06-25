Here's SRK's Reply to Twitter User Asking 'Aap Bhi Berozgaar?'
In the latest #AskSRK session, Shah Rukh Khan answered fans' questions about his next films.
Shah Rukh Khan completed 29 years in the industry today (25 June) and took to social media to share a note thanking his fans for all their support all these years. Soon after he hosted another #AskSRK session wherein he answered questions about his upcoming projects and some life advice.
Shah Rukh's fans have been eagerly waiting for his next film. He was even asked about his next project in the last #AskSRK session but he hadn’t divulged details.
Possibly referring to his hiatus, a fan wrote, "Aap bhi berozgaar ho gaye kya sir.. Hamari trah (Have you also become unemployed...like us?)" In pure SRK style, he replied, "Jo kuch nahi karte....woh..."
If you're a fan, you probably recognise the reference to the line: Jo kuch nahi karte, woh kamaal karte hai.
This time, when a fan asked, "When your upcoming film gets released?" the star replied, "Right now with the situation I think it's prudent to make film release schedules with a bit of patience."
In the last year, several films have either postponed their releases or opted for a direct-to-OTT release due to the COVID-19 situation in India.
One fan also agreed with Shah Rukh that the current scenario is not optimal for a film release and suggested that the actor release a dance number instead. Shah Rukh assured his fans that multiple movies are in the pipeline.
Loudspeakers make announcement….I will gently allow my films to enter your hearts….soon," the actor tweeted when asked about future announcements.
On the same track, a fan inquired if Shah Rukh was doing a film with director Rajkumar Hirani. In a witty reply, Shah Rukh said, "Just going to call him and request him….he sleeps late!!"
There have been rumours about Hirani collaborating on a project with Shah Rukh. The film is a social comedy on immigration and will reportedly star Taapsee Pannu alongside him, as reported by Times of India.
The Raees actor also set up the production company Red Chillies Entertainment with wife Gauri Khan. Shah Rukh also revealed that Red Chillies is set to bankroll some 'masaaledaar movies'.
Here are some of his other replies, rife with life advice....and a suggestion for the readers out there!
