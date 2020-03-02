Will Never Oppose My Brother: Umar on Asim-Himanshi Relationship

Bigg Boss 13 might have come to an end but the onscreen pairs of Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana are still getting attention from the audience. Asim had even proposed to Himanshi on the show and introduced her to his family after the finale.

Now, in an interview to SpotBoye, Asim’s brother Umar confirmed that they are in a relationship and he had no objections to it. When asked if he is against this alliance given that he had unfriended Himanshi on social media Umar said it was a misunderstanding.