Will Never Oppose My Brother: Umar on Asim-Himanshi Relationship
Bigg Boss 13 might have come to an end but the onscreen pairs of Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana are still getting attention from the audience. Asim had even proposed to Himanshi on the show and introduced her to his family after the finale.
Now, in an interview to SpotBoye, Asim’s brother Umar confirmed that they are in a relationship and he had no objections to it. When asked if he is against this alliance given that he had unfriended Himanshi on social media Umar said it was a misunderstanding.
Umar also said that his happiness lies in Asim’s. “I am very happy about Asim and Himanshi’s relationship. I will never oppose my brother. In case they want to tie the knot I will happily give my consent. You marry someone who will understand and support you,” Umar added.
Umar told the publication that he wanted to be a part of Bigg Boss 13 but Himanshi was instead chosen. “However, I will never hold that against Himanshi. The creatives at Colors have taken the decision and I respect it,” Asim’s brother said.
(Inputs: SpotBoye)
