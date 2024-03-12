ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Asha Bhosle's Granddaughter Zanai Bhosle to Make Her Acting Debut

Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle will make her debut in The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle is all set to make her cinematic debut. She will be seen essaying the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's wife, Rani Sai Bhonsale, in filmmaker Sandeep Singh's The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

She wrote in her post, "I am truly overjoyed to see my lovely granddaughter @ZanaiBhosle joining the cinema world in the upcoming grand epic #ThePrideofBharat Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I sincerely hope that she claims her destined position in cinematic history and wish her and @thisissandeeps all the very best."

Sandeep also added, "l feel so honoured and absolutely privileged to be launching Zanai who is a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's family lineage and also shares her lineage with extremely brilliant and accomplished family, with the late Lata Mangeshkarji being her aunt and being Asha Bhosleji's granddaughter. She is a proud Bhosle, who has already been gifted with a soulful voice and has an ear for music. But few know what a talented dancer and a skillful performer she is. She will do full justice to the character of Rani Sai Bai."

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  asha bhosle 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×