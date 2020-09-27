As YRF Clocks 50 Years, Aditya Chopra Pens a Note of Gratitude

As Yash Raj Films completed 50 years on Sunday (27 September), Aditya Chopra penned a note thanking everyone associated with the production house.

He began by writing about his father, Yash Chopra's journey. "In 1970, my father Yash Chopra left the comfort and security of his brother Mr BR Chopra and formed his own company. Till then, he was a salaried employee of BR Films and didn't own anything of his own. He did not know how to run a business and did not even have the basic knowledge of what goes into making a company. All he had was a strong belief in his talent and hard work and a dream to be self-reliant. That conviction of a creative man backing nothing but himself and his art, gave birth to Yash Raj Films. Mr V. Shantaram, who owned Rajkamal Studios, graciously gave him a small room in his studio for his office. My father didn't know then that a small company he started in a tiny room would one day become the biggest film company of the Indian Film Industry.