Aryan Khan Wraps 'Stardom' Shoot With a Grand Party; Actor Bobby Deol Joins

Aryan Khan is making his directorial debut with his web series 'Stardom'.

Aryan Khan has wrapped up filming his debut web series Stardom. The 26-year-old director hosted a grand party to celebrate the special occasion on Sunday, 26 May.

Several pictures from the bash surfaced on social media. In a viral video, Aryan can be seen cutting a three-tier cake while the rest of the cast and crew cheered for him. Actor Bobby Deol, who is part of the series, was also present at the venue.

Have a look at the video here:

Stardom is a six-episode web series, which will feature a cameo by a Bollywood star in each episode. These actors will play themselves in the series. As per reports, the show will also have cameos by actors Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

In addition to Bobby, the series also stars Lakshya Lalwani and Mona Singh in the lead roles.

Topics:  Bobby Deol   Aryan Khan 

