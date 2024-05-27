Aryan Khan Wraps 'Stardom' Shoot With a Grand Party; Actor Bobby Deol Joins

Aryan Khan has wrapped up filming his debut web series Stardom. The 26-year-old director hosted a grand party to celebrate the special occasion on Sunday, 26 May.

Several pictures from the bash surfaced on social media. In a viral video, Aryan can be seen cutting a three-tier cake while the rest of the cast and crew cheered for him. Actor Bobby Deol, who is part of the series, was also present at the venue.