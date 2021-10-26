Aryan Khan Denies Involvement in Allegations Against NCB Official
The NCB argued on Tuesday Aryan Khan's bail should be denied for alleged witness tampering.
Aryan Khan has denied any deal with any officers from the anti-drugs agency Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). In his affidavit, Aryan filed that he wasn’t involved in the allegations of a pay-off involving NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.
Aryan Khan’s affidavit stated, “I have nothing to do with the allegations and counter allegations that are currently on public/social media between Sameer Wankhede and certain political personalities, also have no connection or concern with Prabhakar Sail or (KP) Gosavi.”
Prabhakar Sail, purportedly a bodyguard of KP Gosavi, is a witness in the Aryan Khan case. He alleged that he heard a conversation between Gosavi and one Sam D’Souza about giving Rs 8 crore to Wankhede.
Sail mentioned in his affidavit filed before the High Court, “KP Gosavi was talking to Sam on the phone and stated that you put a bomb (exaggerated demand) of 25 crores and let's settle at 18 final because we have to give 8 crores to Sameer Wankhede.”
Sail had also alleged that KP Gosavi, Sam D’Souza, and Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani had a meeting for 15 mins. Sail further claimed that Gosavi and Wankhede asked him to sign blank papers.
Prabhakar Sail said, “KP Gosavi didn’t transfer to me the fixed amount of money. He asked me to go Haji Ali & then pick up the money... I've no connection with any leader. There is no offence against me. I will be going to MRA police station," ANI reported.
Sail had earlier said that he was given two bags of money which he gave to Sam D’Souza.
The NCB had said that these allegations were intended to “malign the agency’s image.” During Aryan Khan’s bail hearing on Tuesday, the NCB referred to Prabhakar Sail’s affidavit and said that there are attempts to “tamper evidence and derail the ongoing investigation.”
The NCB further alleged that Pooja Dadlani influenced a witness and Aryan Khan’s bail application should be denied on those grounds. The agency also said that it needs time to conduct further investigation since there is a prima facie indication to ‘illegal drug procurement’.
