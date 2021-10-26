Aryan Khan Denies Involvement in Allegations Against NCB Official

Prabhakar Sail, purportedly a bodyguard of KP Gosavi, is a witness in the Aryan Khan case. He alleged that he heard a conversation between Gosavi and one Sam D’Souza about giving Rs 8 crore to Wankhede.

Sail mentioned in his affidavit filed before the High Court, “KP Gosavi was talking to Sam on the phone and stated that you put a bomb (exaggerated demand) of 25 crores and let's settle at 18 final because we have to give 8 crores to Sameer Wankhede.”

Sail had also alleged that KP Gosavi, Sam D’Souza, and Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani had a meeting for 15 mins. Sail further claimed that Gosavi and Wankhede asked him to sign blank papers.

Prabhakar Sail said, “KP Gosavi didn’t transfer to me the fixed amount of money. He asked me to go Haji Ali & then pick up the money... I've no connection with any leader. There is no offence against me. I will be going to MRA police station," ANI reported.

Sail had earlier said that he was given two bags of money which he gave to Sam D’Souza.