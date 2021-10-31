Aryan Lucky to Have Best Legal Team; Thousands Languishing in Jail: Maneshinde
Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said Aryan shouldn't have been arrested in the first place.
Advocate Satish Maneshinde, who represented Aryan Khan in the Mumbai cruise drugs case, has asked that if Shah Rukh Khan's son can 'suffer for 25 days with nothing against him', then what happens to those who can't afford lawyers.
Aryan, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau following a raid onboard a luxury cruise, was denied bail twice. He then approached the Bombay High Court, which granted him bail on 28 October.
Speaking to Bar and Bench Maneshinde said, "
"I feel the two lower courts failed to exercise their jurisdiction. Reluctance by lower courts has burdened the legal system and led to pendency of cases in higher courts. Aryan is fortunate that his father could get him what he thought was the best legal team. However, there are thousands of people who are poor and can't afford lawyers. Our judicial system must think about them and mend ways".
Maneshinde also told Bar and Bench that Aryan shouldn't have been arrested in the first place. "We are elated about the High Court's verdict. However, there was no recovery, no evidence, no consumption, no possession, no conspiracy and no conscious possession. He shouldn't have been arrested".
The advocate added, "Aryan was produced before the magistrate on 3 October, and he should have gotten bail then. The magistrate exercised his jurisdiction, heard the matter the whole day and then realised he had no jurisdiction. It was a waste of public time".
Calling the judicial system of the country 'the most neglected system', Maneshinde told the publication that the courts are in a terrible state and efforts should be made to build a strong judiciary.
