Watch: Arnold and His Pet Donkey Advise Everyone to Stay Home
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to escalate, people around the world have begun to quarantine themselves in an attempt to stem the spread of the disease. Recently, Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger tweeted a video appealing to people to do their part to flatten the curve and stay home. The real stars, however, are his pet horse Whiskey and donkey Lulu who also feature in it.
“Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together,” the actor tweeted.
The video begins with Arnold sitting at his dining table feeding Whiskey and Lulu carrots. He address the audience saying, “See one thing is, you stay home now, because there is a curfew now.” He added, “We don’t go out, we don’t go to restaurant, we don’t do anything like that anymore here. We just eat with Whiskey and Lulu, we have a good time, we get entertained.”
“Look at that beautiful smile she has,” he pauses to dote over his pets. He then sternly reminds everyone to stay at home and not go to public places, he said “No more restaurants, forget it.... Stay home,” he says as he pulls the two into an adorable hug.
