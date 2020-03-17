Watch: Arnold and His Pet Donkey Advise Everyone to Stay Home

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to escalate, people around the world have begun to quarantine themselves in an attempt to stem the spread of the disease. Recently, Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger tweeted a video appealing to people to do their part to flatten the curve and stay home. The real stars, however, are his pet horse Whiskey and donkey Lulu who also feature in it.

“Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together,” the actor tweeted.