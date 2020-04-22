Arjun Rampal Donates PPE Kits to BMC Healthcare Workers
Actor Arjun Rampal along with his family are providing PPE kits to BMC hospitals, doctors and nurses to help them in the fight against coronavirus. The actor, like many of his industry colleagues, extended a helping hand to the frontline workers fighting this pandemic.
The 47-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a post in which he announced that the Rampal family has extended their support to MEDIQ LIFESCIENCES for providing PPE kits (made in India) in collaboration with Dr Oarsman Doshi to the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) hospital doctors and nurses.
He also urged people to donate one uniform for these corona warriors to keep them safe and healthy.
He wrote, “I request all of you to help here. The real hero’s out there, (the doctors and nurses), the PPE. their health is in jeopardy daily, looking after ours, As unfortunately they are not equipped with the armour they need, making them sick by the corona virus. If each one of you can donate just 1 uniform for these brave hearts, it will keep your soldiers safe and healthy. Please please be generous, they need this and we will get it to them. It’s Rs. 1200 for the best suits for them.”
We'll get through this!
