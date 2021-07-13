Arjun Kapoor Reveals How He Was a 'Terrible Assistant' on Kal Ho Naa Ho

He admitted that he wasn't very good on set but he fell in love with the filmmaking process. When he started working on Salaam-e-Ishq, he got better at the job. He soon realised that he wanted to make films in 'some capacity or the other'.

He also experimented with editing. His first shot at editing was when he cut trailer for father Boney Kapoor's film Shakti: The Power.

Kal Ho Naa Ho released in 2003 and featured Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Preity Zinta in the lead. In an earlier interview, Arjun had revealed that he was a huge fan of Saif and 'kept watching him' when the film was being shot.

He told SpotboyE, "I have loved Saif since forever...when I assisted Nikkhil Advani during Kal Ho Naa Ho, I would just keep watching him. I am a huge fan of Saif Ali Khan so I am really excited that I got a chance to work with him."

Arjun Kapoor will next appear in Bhoot Police, directed by Pavan Kirpalani. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez, and is scheduled for release on 17 September on Disney+ Hotstar.