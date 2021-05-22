I Understand It: Arjun on Father Boney Kapoor's Second Marriage
Arjun Kapoor opened up about his father's second marriage, and his relationship with Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.
In a recent interview with Film Companion, actor Arjun Kapoor opened up about his relationship, personal life, his outlook towards his career, and also talked about his relations with his father, Boney Kapoor.
The actor whose recent film, Sardar Ka Grandson just released on Netflix got candid about the time he stood with his father and step-siblings Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor while they mourned the loss of their mother, Sridevi in 2018.
"My mother's upbringing came in my head. She would've told me to be by my father's side regardless of what obstacles we face, because of a choice he made where he fell in love. And I respect my father for falling in love again. Because love is complex. And we would be silly and churlish sitting here in 2021 saying that you only fall in love once. It's very Bollywood-ised. Love is complex, love is complicated, love isn't always about being in love."
Talking about how he rationalized his mother Mona Shourie's separation with his father, he said, "I can't say I'm okay with what my father did, because as a child I felt the repercussions, but I understand it. I can't say 'theek hai, hota hai (It's fine, these things happen)', because I will always wonder. But when I rationalize it as an older person who's dealing with his own relationship highs and lows, you understand."
Arjun Kapoor's parents divorced in 1996, and his mother passed away in 2012 due to cancer and hypertension. Boney Kapoor married Sridevi in 1996 following the divorce.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.