'You Light Up My Life': Arbaaz Khan Wishes Wife Sshura Khan on Her Birthday

Newlywed Arbaaz Khan celebrated his wife Sshura Khan's 31st birthday on Thursday, 18 January. The couple exchanged vows at Arbaaz's sister Arpita Khan's Mumbai residence in an intimate wedding ceremony on 24 December, last year.
To extend his wishes to Sshura, Arbaaz took to social media and shared a loved-up picture with his wife, along with a heartwarming note that he penned for her.
The Jack and Dil actor wrote on Instagram, "Happiest birthday my love Shura. Nobody makes me smile the way you do. You light up my life. I look forward to growing old with you, oops older actually very very old when the universe brought us together it was the best thing that’s ever happened to me. From the first date I knew I was going to spend the rest of my life with you. You continue to amaze me with your beauty and kindness. Every day I’m reminded that saying “Qubool Hai“ to you were the best words to ever come out of my mouth. Love you to the moon and back."
Have a look at his post here:
Sshura was quick to reply to her husband's post and commented "Arbaazzzzzzz" with several red heart emojis on Instagram.
Arbaaz and Sshura’s wedding was an intimate affair, with their family members and close friends in attendance. Prominent Bollywood celebrities graced the wedding, including actors Raveena Tandon, Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Genelia D'Souza, and Riteish Deshmukh, among others.
According to reports, Arbaaz and Sshura met with each other on the sets of his upcoming film Patna Shukla and started dating soon after.
Arbaaz was previously married to Malaila Arora. The former couple parted ways in 2017; however, they continue to co-parent their son, Arhaan.
