‘Anurag Kashyap Was My Therapist on the Sets of Sacred Games’: Kubbra Sait
Kubbra Sait speaks about being bullied & other incidents that she wrote about in her memoir, Open Book.
Actor Kubbra Sait has added another feather to her cap - that of an author. Kubbra's first book, titled 'Open Book', is out and it is a collection of personal essays. The book follows the actor's early days in Bengaluru, her battle with bullying, sexual abuse and her journey towards attaining success in the Hindi film industry.
Speaking to The Quint about whether she is happy that her very first book is her story and not some fiction Kubbra said, "I am very proud of myself. There were so many incidents in my life that I had conveniently parked under the carpet. I didn't even realise I was holding so much within my heart. But then there was the pandemic which slowed me down, there was no other work coming, and my therapist was helping me process those feelings. That gave rise to the book".
Kubbra also delved into how she grew up as a sheltered and protected child, how she wanted to escape to Mumbai, the bullying she faced in school and how filmmaker Anurag Kashyap turned 'therapist' on the sets of Sacred Games.
"I wasn't going to therapy while shooting for 'Sacred Games'. Then I met the most gentle human being alive. Anurag Kashyap showed me love, supported me as someone who was learning the craft. He held and guided me through those days. So Anurag was my therapist on the sets".Kubbra Sait, Actor
