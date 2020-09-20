Anurag Kashyap’s First Wife Aarti Bajaj, Actors Back the Filmmaker

After Taapsee Pannu came out in support of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, his first wife and film editor Aarti Bajaj also posted a message on social media backing him. “You are a rockstar @anuragkashyap10. Keep empowering women as you do and the safest place you create for all of them,” is how Bajaj’s message begins.

Baja’s message of support to Kashyap comes after an actor named Payal Ghosh alleged that Anurag had sexually harassed her a few years ago. Ghosh made the allegations on Saturday, which were then denied by Kashyap on Twitter.

Here’s Bajaj’s complete message that was posted on Instagram, backing her ex-husband and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap: