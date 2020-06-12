With the ongoing pandemic, a lot of people’s lives and plans have come to a halt. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, director Anurag Basu spoke about how he is suffering from the same delays, as his film Ludo which was all set for release on April 24 faced an unexpected roadblock.The film has an ensemble cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Pearle Maney and Rohit Suresh Saraf. Recently, Anurag spoke about how he had completed the film in a year, which was much faster than Jagga Jasoos which he says went out of control.Anurag Basu’s Film With Abhishek, Rajkummar Finally Has a TitleAnurag Basu also spoke about how he had thought the entire lockdown will last no more than “two-three weeks” and that he had compiled a long list of things to do, but hasn’t even started on them. However, he says, unlike for most people, this lockdown isn’t that big a turn because his life had already changed in 2014, when he was diagnosed with cancer and given two months to live.On the topic of the Big C, he also spoke about how Ranbir Kapoor confided in him about his father Rishi Kapoor’s cancer. “We discussed what line of treatment he should take.” he said. He said losing Rishi Kapoor was heart-breaking, and that just one day before he was distraught at having lost Irrfan Khan to cancer as well. He says that on Irrfan’s urging, he had scripted a sequel to Life...in a Metro. He says Irrfan was one of the first actors to be signed in. He spoke about how he will still make the film, but that it will sadden him that it couldn’t be with Irrfan.(Inputs: Mumbai Mirror)Another Generation’s ‘Mr India’: The Genius of ‘Jagga Jasoos’ We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.