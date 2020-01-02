Which Look From ‘Ludo’ Suits Rajkummar Best - the Drag or Retro?
After a chilled-out vacation in Switzerland, Rajkummar Rao is getting ready to shoot for his next film, the Anurag Basu-directorial Ludo. After wishing his fans on New Year, he took to Instagram to share his first looks from the film.
The fist one shows the actor dressed as a drag queen. Rajkummar sports a lehenga, paired with heavy jewellery, red lipstick and a bindi. A wig completes the look as part of the hair falls on his shoulders.
Reacting to it, a fan wrote: “I thought it is Alia” while another thought it was Kriti Sanon and wrote: “looking like @kritisanon in 1st one.” Many others could identify him correct and complimented him on his drag look. One user said: “Best drag ever!!! Happy New year Rajkumar!”
The second one is a complete retro look. Rajkummar is seen sitting on a bike, with long hair and white-rimmed sunglasses. Huge tassels hang from handles of his bike.
Ludo also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, and will be jointly produced by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions. A poster was released some time back.
While the makers haven’t revealed further details, an earlier report by IANS suggests that it is a slice-of-life action comedy, where four different stories intersect against the backdrop of an Indian metro. According to the agency, the film went on floors in 2018 and has been shot in Mumbai, Kolkata and Bhopal.
