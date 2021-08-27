Anupam Kher Dines At Priyanka Chopra's New York Restaurant, Shares Pics

"Dearest @priyankachopra! It was a pleasure to have dinner at your wonderful restaurant #SONA. Everything was great. Food, ambience, fantastic staff headed by @chefhari. You have given us Indians one more reason to be proud of you. Keep it up. You are the bestest. Jai Ho!", Anupam Kher wrote alongside the photos.

Sona opened its doors for the public in March this year. Sharing her excitement Priyanka had tweeted, "What started as a simple craving for great Indian food has become this labour of love, and I can’t wait to welcome you all in, & for you to experience timeless India in the heart of NYC!”