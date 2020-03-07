Third Time in a Row: Anupam Celebrates B’Day With Robert De Niro

“Nothing can be more magical for an actor than to be able to spend quality time on your birthday with the ‘God of acting Robert De Niro’ third year in a rowy. I am humbled that Mr De Niro accepted my lunch invitation. It was magnificent,” Anupam wrote on Twitter.

“Isko kehte hain Kuchh bhi ho sakta hai ka baap,” he added.

In 2018, Kher’s 63rd birthday was hosted by De Niro and his wife Grace Hightower in New York.

“Thank you Grace and Mr Robert De Niro for making my birthday the biggest highlight of my entire life. Thank you for the surprise dinner for me at your home. Thank you for singing "Happy Birthday" song for me. Thank you for my ultimate 'Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai' moment,” Anupam had written.