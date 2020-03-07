Third Time in a Row: Anupam Celebrates B’Day With Robert De Niro
Anupam Kher, who is currently in New York, turned 65 on Saturday (7 March) and celebrated his birthday with none other than Robert De Niro. The veteran actor had sent an invitation to his Silver Linings Playbook co-star, asking him to join his birthday lunch. And De Niro was happy to accept it.
Taking to Twitter, Kher shared a video of the celebration.
“Nothing can be more magical for an actor than to be able to spend quality time on your birthday with the ‘God of acting Robert De Niro’ third year in a rowy. I am humbled that Mr De Niro accepted my lunch invitation. It was magnificent,” Anupam wrote on Twitter.
“Isko kehte hain Kuchh bhi ho sakta hai ka baap,” he added.
In 2018, Kher’s 63rd birthday was hosted by De Niro and his wife Grace Hightower in New York.
“Thank you Grace and Mr Robert De Niro for making my birthday the biggest highlight of my entire life. Thank you for the surprise dinner for me at your home. Thank you for singing "Happy Birthday" song for me. Thank you for my ultimate 'Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai' moment,” Anupam had written.
