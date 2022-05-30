Another Model Found Dead in Kolkata, Fourth Such Incident in 2 Weeks

A senior police official also told PTI, “It seems that it's a case of suicide, but we need to look into other angles too. We are waiting for the post mortem report.”

“We have seized her mobile phone and are checking her activity in the social networking platforms in connection with our investigation," the officer added.

The police are also trying to find a link between the three other women, all of whom have died due to suspected suicide, the official told PTI.