ADVERTISEMENT

Annu Kapoor Admitted to Hospital After Chest Pain; Currently Stable: Report

Annu Kapoor is currently admitted in the cardiology department of a hospital in Delhi, as per reports.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Annu Kapoor Admitted to Hospital After Chest Pain; Currently Stable: Report
i

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi in the wee hours of Thursday, 26 January, after experiencing severe chest pain, according to a report by PTI. The 66-year-old actor is "currently stable and recovering," as per the hospital sources. 

ADVERTISEMENT

In continuation to the PTI report, Ajay Swaroop, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, confirmed the news of Kapoor's admission to the hospital. It is also stated that he is currently admitted under Dr Sushant Wattal in the cardiology department.

The hospital shared an update on the actor's health in a health bulletin on 26 January.

On the work front, Kapoor was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's web series Crash Course, in which he played the head of a coaching institute in Kota.

Also Read

Annu Kapoor & 'Crash Course' Makers Address 'Kota Factory' Comparisons

Annu Kapoor & 'Crash Course' Makers Address 'Kota Factory' Comparisons

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Annu Kapoor 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
22

25 10% off

90

100 10% off

180

200 10% off

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months

Republic Day Special Discount. 10% Off Across All Membership Plans.

Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×