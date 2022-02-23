Family to Career: Know All About Anmol Ambani's Wife, Khrisha Shah
Tina and Anil Ambani son Anmol tied the knot with Khrisha recently.
Tina and Anil Ambani's elder son Anmol Ambani recently tied the knot with Khrisha Shah. Pictures from the lavish Mumbai wedding have been doing the rounds on social media.
With Khrisha's photos going viral, people have been interested in knowing more about Anil Ambani's daughter-in-law
Who is Khrisha Shah?
Born and raised in Mumbai, Khrisha is an entrepreneur and social worker. She holds a degree in social policy and development from the London School of Economics. She has also studied Political Economics from the University of California. Khrisha worked with Accenture in the UK for a while before returning to India.
She is the founder of Dysco, a social network company. The firm's LinkedIn profile states that it is a "professional networking platform and community bringing people, businesses and brands together online and offline."
During the COVID pandemic, Khrisha also initiated a mental health campaign, titled #Lovenotfea.
Khrisha Shah's Family
Khrisha's father Nikunj Shah passed away six months back. He was the chairman and managing director of Nikunj Enterprises Ltd. He was also the director of the company SVS aqua technology, which was in news in 2021 because of a factory fire in Pune. After his death, his son Mishal took over the family business.
Khrisha's mother Neelam is a fashion designer. She graduated in fashion studies from Mumbai's Sophia College. Khrisha's elder sister Nriti is a fashion blogger. After a short stint in the media, Nriti joined her dad's business, and later moved to her mom's fashion business.
Khrisha's elder brother Mishal takes care of his father's business and also runs Dysco with his sister.
(With inputs from India Today and Business Today)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.