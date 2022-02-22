ADVERTISEMENT

Aishwarya, Abhishek, Aaradhya Attend Anil Ambani's Son Anmol's Wedding

Tina & Anil Ambani's elder son Amnol and Khrisha Shah got married on 20 February.

Tina and Anil Ambani's elder son Anmol Ambani tied the knot with Khrisha Shah in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai on 20 February. The Ambanis' family friend Pinky Reddy shared a glimpse of the celebrations on Instagram. Among the guests were the Bachchan family, designer Sandeep Khosla and others.

Let's take a look at some of the photos:

