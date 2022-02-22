ADVERTISEMENT
Aishwarya, Abhishek, Aaradhya Attend Anil Ambani's Son Anmol's Wedding
Tina & Anil Ambani's elder son Amnol and Khrisha Shah got married on 20 February.
Tina and Anil Ambani's elder son Anmol Ambani tied the knot with Khrisha Shah in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai on 20 February. The Ambanis' family friend Pinky Reddy shared a glimpse of the celebrations on Instagram. Among the guests were the Bachchan family, designer Sandeep Khosla and others.
Let's take a look at some of the photos:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×