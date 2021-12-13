Ankita Lokhande Shares Photos From Her Mehendi Ceremony
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's pre-wedding ceremonies have begun.
Actor Ankita Lokhande, who is all set to tie the knot with Vicky Jain, has been posting photos of the pre-wedding ceremonies on Instagram. The latest ones are from their mehendi. Ankita and Vicky chose coordinated outfits in pastel pink shades for the ceremony.
"The love we share makes my mehndi looks so beautiful... so meaningful... so memorable", Ankita wrote in the caption. While she chose a lehenga, Vicky went with dhoti pants and a kurta.
Here are some more photos from another occasion:
